A water crisis: How climate change affects our health

Shivday's village of Babhnaha is sandwiched between the rivers Koshi and Kamla in the Darbhanga district of the north Indian state of Bihar.
During the monsoon season, which runs from June to September, floodwaters now regularly submerge roads around the village, turning it into an island.
Rains used to be steady and the onset of flooding gradual. As the river filled, water seeped slowly across the land. Now heavy rains fall in just a few days, causing flash flooding. In the first three weeks of June this year, Bihar recorded almost double the usual average rainfall for that period.
Shivday lives in a simple building with her mother, aunt and cousin. She and her family rely on money from her father and uncle, who work in the city. They can no longer depend on their potato and wheat crops, which are often destroyed by floods.
Some 84% of people in the Darbhanga district live from the land. When the rains occur, many go undernourished, making them more vulnerable to infection.
Children are hit particularly hard. India's 2015-16 National Family Health Survey found that in rural Bihar only 7.4% of children aged 6 to 23 months received an "adequate" diet, and 49.3% of children under 5 years old were stunted — meaning chronic undernutrition has left them short for their age.
Floodwaters also regularly contaminate drinking water supplies. Figures from the local Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) near Babhnaha village show diarrhea cases almost double in the months following the monsoon.
Drinking dirty water has made Shivday sick too.
There are no doctors or nurses in Babhnaha village, but there is a medical center run by community health worker Munni Devi.
This year, like many in the recent past, floodwaters have cut off access to the center, making it hard for Devi to treat monsoon-related illnesses.
"The children are suffering from coughs, colds and diarrhea. Most of them are weak and vulnerable," Devi says.
Devi has to treat patients in the street or at their homes with what little medicine she has, as she can't get to the supplies in her clinic.
Though she deals with each day as it comes, she knows that things are changing.
"Every year the flood situation seems to be getting worse... We wonder how much worse it will be in the future."
Philtino lives on the 396-hectare (978-acre) Mardeck farm near Victoria West, a town in the central Karoo region of South Africa's Northern Cape.
The Karoo is bigger than Germany and means "land of thirst" in the old Khoisan language. In the past, the South African summer brought rains to the region and the land bloomed. Parts of the Karoo have now been dry for more than five years.
Some there have access to as little as 5 liters of water a day for hygiene, cooking and drinking. The minimum required for survival is 7.5 to 15 liters, according to the WHO. Germans consume on average more than 100 liters a day.
The farm, where Philtino lives with his grandfather, mother and two brothers, no longer produces enough to support them, so their father lives and works in another town and sends money home.
Back when it used to rain, Philtino's grandfather grew maize, onions and alfalfa and kept 280 livestock. Now they have just 48 sheep.
The farm's boreholes have dried up and the family is dependent on water deliveries from NGOs and the municipality. Sometimes, there is no option but to collect water from a nearby river. That comes at a cost.
It's the same story across the Karoo. Fields are parched, almost nothing grows and there's very little food for livestock.
Living in poverty with little to no prospect of work, some locals now pick food from landfills. Others have turned to eating dogs and cats, says Corene Conradie, a coordinator at Gift of the Givers, a South African disaster relief NGO.
"These are pets they are starting to eat due to hunger and due to having nowhere else to turn to for food."
Undernutrition leaves people more vulnerable to disease. Phumla Seane, a nurse in Klipplaat, another drought-stricken town in the Karoo, understands the correlation all too well.
Many families in Victoria West rely on water and food deliveries from South African NGO Gift of the Givers.
But the organization also drills boreholes, installs rainwater harvesting and purification systems and encourages adaptations like community gardening and more efficient irrigation on farms to work with what little water there is.
"What would happen if the rains don't come? We need to stand on our feet and make a plan to adjust our lifestyles, especially in these small communities," says Corene Conradie of Gift of the Givers.
In Bihar, UNICEF is working with local authorities and volunteer-run Village Disaster Management Committees (VDMCs) to help communities deal with flooding.
VDMC member Dilip Kumar was involved in the construction of drainage channels to ensure stagnant water flows out of the village quickly, thereby helping stop the spread of mosquito-borne disease. But that's not all they are doing.
Shivday knows that the next flood will come. In the meantime, her wishes are simple: She wants the government to build homes, roads and bathrooms. And now that she's no longer in school, she hopes to become a tailor.
Philtino would just like to see rain.
