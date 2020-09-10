A water crisis: How climate change affects our health

This type of scenario I think in a couple of years will become more severe," says Banku Bihari Sarkar, emergency officer at UNICEF India.

Shivday lives in a simple building with her mother, aunt and cousin. She and her family rely on money from her father and uncle, who work in the city. They can no longer depend on their potato and wheat crops, which are often destroyed by floods.

Some 84% of people in the Darbhanga district live from the land. When the rains occur, many go undernourished, making them more vulnerable to infection.

Children are hit particularly hard. India's 2015-16 National Family Health Survey found that in rural Bihar only 7.4% of children aged 6 to 23 months received an "adequate" diet, and 49.3% of children under 5 years old were stunted — meaning chronic undernutrition has left them short for their age.